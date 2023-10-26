Stem the threat to free education programme

Some recent developments in the education sector are bound to have serious consequences for the learners and their parents and teachers, as well as other stakeholders. The free education programme, which has been one of the key developments in the sector in nearly two decades, is now under severe threat.

The programme has boosted enrolment in schools and enabled many Kenyans countrywide to access education. The Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE), which has benefited millions of learners in the past 15 years, could go should the government adopt a proposal by school principals over financial woes. Students in county and extra-county schools could face the highest increase, Sh25,488. This will see the annual fees for a student shoot from Sh40,535 to Sh66,023.

This comes as the new university students funding model has also caused a stir. Whereas in the past all students qualified for Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funds on being admitted to the public universities, it will no longer be the case. The government has categorised the beneficiaries of scholarships or bursaries based on need. This has sparked controversy with more than half of the applicants missing the deadline over the requirements. Besides, the students will foot a percentage of their tuition fees, contrary to President William Ruto’s assurance that the state will pay for the extremely needy.

Then there is this threat to snuff out the free education programme. It is, indeed, true that schools, especially the boarding secondary institutions, are struggling to stay afloat with huge debts and pending bills. Many are technically insolvent.

The principals’ proposal is in response to inadequate state funding of FDSE, which has left schools deep in debt and unable to purchase teaching and learning materials and meet food and other bills. If implemented, learners in day schools, who have been enjoying free tuition, will have to pay Sh5,372.