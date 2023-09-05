Stem rise in TB cases

A sharp increase in tuberculosis infections has confirmed that this communicable disease is, indeed, one of the country’s major health challenges. The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there has been an alarming rise in tuberculosis cases.

A report released by the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Lung Disease Programme indicates that the country recorded more than 12,000 new cases, or a 17 per cent increase. Some 90,560 TB cases were reported last year, up from 77,854 cases in 2021. Unfortunately, only 68 per cent of all the TB cases are detected, which means that three out of 10 people with the disease may not know of it and be able to seek treatment in time. TB ranks among HIV, malaria and heart illnesses as some of the highest causes of deaths in the country.

Though health is a devolved function, many counties lack the capacity to provide this essential service. It would also explain why, for instance, some nine counties reported a 28 per cent increase in TB case reporting last year.

This means that two out of every 10 people in these counties were infected with the disease. It has also been confirmed to be more prevalent among men, accounting for 65 per cent. Drug resistance is a major health scourge that is associated with TB, especially in the high-risk groups, including those previously treated.

Also worrisome is the high burden of HIV-associated TB. While the country has done fairly well in identifying new TB cases, it has fallen short of the WHO estimate of 133,000 cases, which means that 32 per cent of those infected might have been missed or not reported.