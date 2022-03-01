Stem preventable deaths

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Official health data shows that life expectancy in Kenya has risen from 43 years at 1960 to 67 years. The data further shows that while communicable diseases are still a threat to public health, non-communicable and preventable diseases today account for the highest percentage of deaths in the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.