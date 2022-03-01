Stem preventable deaths

Official health data shows that life expectancy in Kenya has risen from 43 years at 1960 to 67 years. The data further shows that while communicable diseases are still a threat to public health, non-communicable and preventable diseases today account for the highest percentage of deaths in the country.

Such is the shift in health threats that, for instance, HIV/Aids, which was once among the top killers in Africa, was not even among the top causes of deaths in 2020 and 2021.

The Kenya Vital Statistics Report shows 184,185 deaths were registered in 2020, compared to 191,495 in 2019, with more than half (53.4 per cent) of them occurring in health facilities.

In 2020, males accounted for 56.6 per cent of total deaths, with the sex ratio standing at 130 males to 100 females.

Overall, official statistics show that pneumonia, cancer, sudden death, malaria, tuberculosis, anaemia and diabetes were among the top causes of deaths in the country.

And the common denominator is that these diseases can be managed better by sensitising the public on the need to adopt healthier lifestyles, going for regular check-up and embracing other preventive measures.

There is also need to strengthen neonatal care, with statistics indicating that in 2020 and 2021, the main causes of infant mortality in Kenya were premature birth and birth asphyxia, respiratory infections and pneumonia.

What these statistics show is that Kenyans would be healthier if efforts were made to strengthen preventive measures.

A key starting point is ensuring that, now that healthcare is devolved, and with universal health coverage being the buzzword in government, all facilities across the country are adequately equipped for early detection and therefore better management of these diseases.