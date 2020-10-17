Stem new wave of virus

The looming signs of a possible second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic are worrying. After experiencing the tough conditions under a lockdown when the first case was confirmed in the country in mid-March, the mere thought of going back there is disturbing. However, the stark reality is that it could become inevitable unless the measures against the virus are enforced.

The past few weeks since the government relaxed the strict coronavirus health rules have seen people’s lives almost return to normal. Businesses have been gradually picking up, with travel restrictions eased. Reversing all these gains due to a second wave would spell doom. This also comes at a time when the country is grappling with reopening of schools to enable candidates to prepare and sit their national exams.

Initially, the Education authorities and other stakeholders had resigned themselves to 2020 being a lost academic year, but with infections declining, this has enabled the phased reopening of schools. There are indications that the Ministry of Health might be forced to reintroduce restrictions to stem the rising infections.

Political gatherings

The weakest links in the fight against the pandemic are the emerging political gatherings, the reopening of places of worship and learning institutions as well as social functions. In the past week alone, 4,300 new cases have been recorded and the number of deaths is nearing 800.

People must strictly follow the health guidelines, which include washing hands regularly, maintaining social distance and wearing face masks in public. It is a fact that at the numerous political rallies and other gatherings in the recent past, these vital measures are being totally ignored.

The virus is already in the community and all must play a role in curbing its spread. The authorities must rein in politicians by restricting their gatherings, as the people are reminded to strictly follow the health rules for their own safety.