Stem Harambee Stars’ plunge

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Team's poor run has killed Kenya’s hopes of playing at next year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
  • Harambee Stars has had three coaches in the past 18 months.

Our national football teams’ dwindling fortunes in recent times is a cause for concern. The senior men’s team, Harambee Stars, were thrashed 5-0 by Mali in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match played in Morocco on October 7. This result, coupled with draws with Uganda and Rwanda in Nairobi and Kigali, respectively, last month has all but killed Kenya’s hopes of playing at next year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar. 

