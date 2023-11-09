Stem global threat to life

The increasing climate crisis reflected in global warming calls for concerted efforts to mitigate the situation.

There have been several global conferences at which experts and leaders have warned about this grave threat to humanity. But the United Nations now says some governments plan to disregard the 1.5 degrees Celcius warming limit and double fossil fuel extraction by 2030.

The “2023 Production Gap Report” published on Wednesday revealed that the top 20 fossil fuel-producing countries were going ahead with more extraction despite their promises.

These countries, which include the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia and Germany have reportedly continued to support fossil fuel production. While 17 of the 20 have pledged to cut emissions, none has agreed to reduce coal, oil and gas production to help cut the warming to 1.5°C.

To save the globe, which is a common heritage, these must be scaled down and clean energy increased. July this year, experts have confirmed, was the hottest month ever recorded. Global carbon dioxide emissions, almost 90 per cent from fossil fuels, rose to record highs in 2021-2022. Fossil fuels are the root cause of the climate crisis and yet, experts lament, they have not been adequately addressed.

There is hope that COP28, set to be held in Dubai, UAE, later this month, will bring the world together for a critical global climate action. Scientists hope governments will finally commit to phasing out all fossil fuels and effectively manage the transition.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says there is a need for credible commitments to expand renewables, phase out fossil fuels and boost energy efficiency. Expanding production could largely undermine this transition.