Stem drift into deadly alcohol-drinking nation

Alcohol abuse is a scourge that has devastating consequences for individuals, families, communities and the country, as a whole. Allowing it to continue unabated is the surest way to drive the country into a big mess.

Hordes of youth, who should be contributing to national economic development, have been reduced to zombies in the liquor dens, and can no longer do any productive work.

Sadly, the country is becoming a drinking nation, which is also unproductive. The latest National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) statistics are shocking. More Kenyans are consuming alcohol, with 42.4 per cent addicted. Some 3.1 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 consume alcohol and risk developing depressive disorders.

The problem was also flagged in the World Health Organization’s 2020 report, which indicated that four out of every 100 people who died in Kenya in 2016 were as result of alcohol abuse.

In a country whose healthcare system is a big burden, alcohol, which is an avoidable indulgence, is adding more numbers of those in need of treatment. Nacada also indicates that most of addicts are aged between 25 and 35. This happens to be the most productive segment of the population.

It is a countrywide menace. Of course, more men than women consume alcohol, and many of them are rendered incapable to raising or looking after themselves and their families.

The number of cannabis users has also more than doubled in the past five years. And out of the 518,807 Kenyans aged between 15 and 65, who are addicted to marijuana, one in every 11 is a woman. Even more worrying is increasing access by underage children, which is being fueled by online sale of drugs.

Among the efforts by the government to solve the problem has been the enactment and enforcement of laws. However, dealers also bribe police, undermining such controls. Family and community awareness programmes can help to reduce the harm.

Nacada wants the county governments to review licensing and encourage positive parenting to curb the risk of early exposure. The authorities must come up with more comprehensive measures, including arrest and punishment of the dealers and their agents.























