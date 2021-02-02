Stem big threat to youth

That thousands of children have dropped out of school in the northeastern region is a big setback to the government policy of providing education to all.

Local leaders say the problem has intensified in the past 10 months. That simply means that, without knowledge, modern skills and expertise, the youngsters will be further marginalised and will not be able to play a significant part in the nation’s progress.

It is through education that children from different backgrounds are brought almost to the same level of development in various fields and disciplines.

Unfortunately, the children deserting schools in the northeast are vulnerable to manipulation and end up joining terrorist groups, especially Al-Shabaab, further fuelling insecurity.

Universal education

According to the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC), hundreds of thousands of learners have dropped out. The high dropout rate, certainly a major blow to the government policy of universal education, is blamed on a severe teacher shortage that has paralysed learning in most schools.

By withdrawing non-local teachers, who were being targeted, in a bid to solve the insecurity challenge, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has inadvertently contributed to the ongoing desertion of schools. Some of the schools now have only the head teachers and no pupils and teachers.

The immediate challenge is to restore peace by fully mobilising the security forces to deal with the perennial threat from the terrorists and other bandits. The second solution is to channel more resources into developing the region, as is already happening through devolution.

The challenges notwithstanding, it is generally acknowledged that, through the counties, some remarkable development has been recorded countrywide.

Education is a basic right for all under the Constitution. All Kenyans are entitled to free primary education regardless of their region of origin, community or other considerations.