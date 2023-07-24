Stay safe, HIV still a threat

New scientific evidence presented at the ongoing International Aids Society conference is a welcome addition that feeds into reducing stigma for people living with HIV. Scientists have now proven that when an infected person dutifully takes their drugs to a point that the amount of virus in their blood becomes suppressed and undetectable, they are less likely to pass on the virus to others.

That paints a positive picture for patients who ideally live a healthy life because of their adherence to the drugs and vindicates them from people who shun them due to their status.

UNAIDS says as of 2022 about 39 million people were living with HIV. Of these, about 1.3 million were newly infected that year alone—not far from the number of tested Kenyans living with HIV, and the tally keeps growing. Health ministry data show more youth account for the most new infections. Qualitative studies in Kisumu show some adolescents fear pregnancy more than they do HIV/Aids. The boldness is worrisome.

However, one should not use the uplifting news that adherent patients to antiretroviral therapy (ART) are less likely to infect others as a way to stop being protective against infection. Scientists have come up with more HIV prevention methods, including a vaginal ring that was introduced in Kenya in June.

Kenyan youth are also shying away from testing for HIV at health facilities. The good thing is, the country also launched a self-test kit that one can use from the comfort of their home.