Stay calm and give IEBC time to conclude its job

There has been palpable anxiety over the results of Tuesday’s General Election, especially the presidential vote.

Kenyans are eager to know who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose 10-year tenure is coming to an end.

However, there is no cause for alarm as, constitutionally, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has seven days within which to tally and declare the President-elect.

The candidates and their parties and supporters should be patient and give IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and his team time to do their job well.

It’s evident that the IEBC is not leaving anything to chance—no doubt aware of the stinging criticism by the Supreme Court when it nullified the 2017 presidential election.

The electoral agency was then chastised for malpractices that marred that poll.

Unlike in the past, the media or other interested parties can log into the IEBC portal to peruse Forms 34A, which bear the presidential election results at the polling station and tabulate them.

Timeline

However, the announcement of the victor is the sole responsibility of the IEBC chairperson. Mr Chebukati is still within the legally permitted timeline and need not be pushed to rush the results as the IEBC must get it right.

Unfortunately, the wait has created room for speculation, rumours, innuendo and even disinformation bordering on incitement.

The distortion of information must be discouraged and the perpetrators pursued and punished.

The half-baked information being peddled, especially on social media, is a recipe for post-election violence and must not be condoned.

There has also been public concern over the disparity in the tallying of election results by the media.

However, media houses do often differ in their approach to reporting news and major events, such as elections, but are bound by professional ethics that emphasise accuracy and objectivity.

Their different styles and paces should not cause concern unless there is evidence of an ulterior motive. So far, there is nothing of the sort.