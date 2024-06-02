State should urgently fix school safety crisis

Schools are yet to recover from the devastation caused by the recent countrywide heavy rains and floods. The suffering continues as learning cannot resume in many of the institutions whose basic facilities remain swamped.

Reports show 3,781 classrooms and 18,615 toilets are flooded and, hence, unusable. Some 500,000 students are thus yet to report to school, even after the beginning of the term was delayed by two weeks.

It is highly unlikely that the sorry state of many schools will be reversed overnight. With learning halted, of serious concern is how the affected children will recover the lost time.

Mark you, the Form Four students are set to sit their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at the end of the year. Also to remain unchanged is the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examination scheduled for November.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has promised an extension of the term. But perhaps, as some people have suggested, the ministry should now consider temporarily enrolling some displaced children in accessible nearby schools.

Sadly, the crisis was bound to happen as the hurried school reopening did not take into account the state of most schools. However, as the logistics are addressed to ensure that the students still out of school are also catered for, the officials should seek practical solutions.

This has been a major nationwide disaster. Nearly 240 adults and 70 children reportedly perished in the floods and landslides. The Health ministry says 49 per cent of the cholera cases have affected children aged one to 10 years.