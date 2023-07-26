State must resolve civil servants’ salaries hitch

Teachers and civil servants must brace themselves for tough times ahead as the pay increase they had been promised will definitely be a little longer coming. To compound matters is talk of another pay delay this month-end. This can only mean that the government is cash-strapped and struggling to meet its financial commitments.

Of course, this development comes against the backdrop of the suspension of the Finance Act, 2023 by the High Court, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal. This inevitably raises the question as to what the way out is for the government.

President William Ruto had given an assurance that the increments would be effected this month. He explained that there was a need to cushion civil servants from the harsh economic times. The 7-10 per cent pay rise was to take effect on July1.

However, even if effected, it will not be on time because the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has reportedly not completed its review to factor in the new rates as the required public participation was completed two weeks ago.

The delay will make the lives of teachers and civil servants difficult as they will not be able to honour their financial commitments on time. It also comes at a time when Kenyans are reeling under the impact of the high cost of living and increasing commodity prices due to severe economic challenges.

For the government, the challenge has been worsened by the suspension of the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023, which contains tax proposals that are meant to raise revenue to run its operations. It is, thus, a case of when it rains, it pours.

However, answers to the current challenges must be found. One, if the court challenge is not determined soon, then the authorities must go back to the drawing board and come up with alternative measures to ensure that the government does not grind to a halt, particularly by not paying its workers.