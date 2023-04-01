State must obey court orders

As the 50 newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) await a court ruling on an application challenging their positions, they must tread carefully.

A High Court judge has cautioned them to stay away from their offices until the matter is heard and determined.

Judge Hedwig Ong'undi issued a stern warning to the CASs as she referred the case to Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Attorney-General Justin Muturi has, in their defence, denied claims by the petitioners that some of the CASs have already taken office, stating that there is no evidence that they have done so. That would be in contravention of a court order.

Ours is a country that relishes the rule of law in which disputes are settled by having petitions heard in court and determined. It simply means that the new government officials will have to wait for the matter to be determined after both parties are heard.

The court has barred them from earning salaries or any other benefits until the case challenging the President’s decision to appoint them is decided.

An unfortunate precedent has been set in the past, where orders granted by courts have been ignored by the government.

The tendency to disobey court orders can only undermine the justice system that protects the rights of all citizens irrespective of their status in society.

The CASs must, therefore, stay away until they get the nod from the court to take up their responsibilities. During this time, it should not cost the public anything to cater for their upkeep, until the court confirms that the appellants are properly in office.