Starving youth fund of cash will kill big dream

The slashing by more than half of the Budget allocation to the Youth Fund in the next financial year is a clear indication that it may not be one of the key priorities of President William Ruto’s government.

This affirmative action fund was created to enable youth-owned enterprises to access low-cost loans, and started off with aplomb.

Also benefiting from such special development vehicles were women and persons with disabilities, who have for a long time been marginalised.

However, according to National Treasury documents tabled in Parliament, the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) has been allocated only Sh225 million for its recurrent and development expenditure.

This is a 55 per cent reduction from the Sh500 million set aside in the Budget last year. The YEDF, which is reeling under a deficit of more than Sh120 million, as confirmed by an audit report, has also been transferred from the State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to Youth Affairs and Creative Economy but the Uwezo and Hustler funds were retained.

Acute unemployment

Although the YEDF has disbursed Sh1.4 billion in loans over the past three years and provided business support to 380,000 youth ventures, its budget has been slashed by 61.54 per cent to Sh125.02 million and development expenditure by 42.86 per cent to Sh100 million.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has highlighted the YEDF’s dismal performance over the past seven years. And that would explain why it could be merged with Women Enterprise and Uwezo funds.

Affirmative programmes come in handy to uplift vulnerable people. These funds were meant to empower the youth, who face acute unemployment, and women, who fare badly in the male-dominated society.

During the 2022 election campaigns, then-Deputy President Ruto sold the idea of empowering the so-called hustlers, who are mainly young people.