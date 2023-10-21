Stamp out extortion ring

For years derided as inefficient, ineffective, clueless and a waste of public funds, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has lately been receiving plaudits for upping its game.

The anti-graft agency has investigated a number of cases and forwarded files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP). It has also helped to recover title deeds of grabbed public properties.

It is encouraging to hear that the EACC is also targeting law-enforcement officers, accusing some of them of running an extortion ring in Nairobi.

Two police officers accused of demanding money from business owners have been arrested. Of course, they are innocent until proven guilty.

The EACC is concerned that cases of extortion by police officers are on the increase. Of course, their job is to fight crime and not to abet or participate in it.

When police officers to whom the people should turn for protection against criminals engage in the vices, this creates a disturbing scenario.

This comes at a time when the EACC has been training senior police officers from across the country on integrity standards and ethical leadership.

The training of the senior officers includes anti-corruption reporting and other essential reforms. It is meant to help eliminate the endemic corruption in traffic management.

A number of police officers have been arrested for extorting bribes from motorists on the highways. Nearly 90 per cent of those arrested are traffic police officers.