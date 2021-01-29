Stakes higher for racers

Just like in other sporting competitions, good pre-season training is necessary for good performance in athletics. For that reason, Athletics Kenya, the body that runs the sport locally, organises the Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Series – an annual three-leg pre-season cross-country competition open to all athletes regardless of their specialty.

The series culminates in the National Cross Country Championships during which a team is selected to represent Kenya in African and world cross-country championships.

Other than being used to select the national team, the championship serves as a pre-season training event.

Sadly, some of Kenya’s elite athletes have shunned the cross-country series. The series started last November and concluded this month.

The selected athletes will compete with opponents and institutional teams in the National Cross Country Championships on February 13 at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

Gaining good form

Yesterday, Kenya Police Service and Kenya Defence Forces picked their teams for the National Cross Country Championships, just two weeks after the Kenya Prisons Service held a similar exercise. Various regions affiliated to Athletics Kenya will select their teams in the next one week.

Athletes must take the cross-country series seriously because it is the first step to gaining good form after a long break. It is also a stepping stone to a successful career in track and road races.

Five-time World Cross Country gold medalist Paul Tergat, former world champion in 5,000m and 10,000m Vivian Cheruiyot, two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, Kibiwott Kandie, the world record holder in the half marathon, and Hellen Obiri have all used cross-country races as a stepping stone to other competitions.

But the stakes are higher for Kenyans this year so they should take the current series seriously, as it will help them prepare for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in June in Algiers, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in July, and the 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi in August.