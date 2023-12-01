Sports pensions critical

Albeit long overdue, Thursday’s launch of the Mwanariadha Pension Initiative and Athletics Kenya Veterans Endowment Fund by Athletics Kenya (AK) is commendable and marks a fresh dawn. If managed well, the two initiatives — the brainchild of Kenya’s World Athletics Vice President Jack Tuwei - will, in the long run, benefit both active and retired athletes and the AK family generally.

A survey initiated by AK seven years back revealed the sorry state Kenyan athletes, both active and retired, are living in, with only eight per cent enjoying fairly decent lives.

The survey also revealed the poor saving and investment culture among the Kenya athletes, with most engaging in risky loans that have drained them off their hard-earned cash. Kenya’s veteran athletes, who placed the country firmly on the global sporting map, have been neglected for long, with most lacking simple medical care as they end up dying in squalor.

While it was a good gesture for the government to rename Kericho’s Green Stadium after the late Kiprugut Chumo, it’s embarrassing that it happened a year after he passed on.

While launching the two initiatives, Tuwei talked of an athlete who is struggling to repay a loan of Sh60 million owed to a shylock that has confiscated all his lifetime investments.

Even though Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba forked out Sh20 million from the Sports Fund to support the two initiatives, athletes, too, need to save and invest wisely.

Trailblazing veterans need support since most didn’t win reasonably prize money during their days when amateur sport was the in-thing.