Sports partnerships vital

Besides adequate funding, robust support systems, including infrastructure and talent academies, are key to the success of a nation’s sport.

Countries like the USA, Great Britain, Germany, China and France – who have dominated various sports disciplines at the Olympics – have been aided by well-developed and adequately funded sports systems.

Developing nations, especially in Africa, Asia and South America, have always sought long-lasting partnerships with well-heeled countries to help unlock their sporting potential.

Kenya has recently struck partnerships with some countries in athletics and volleyball.

Yesterday marked a new dawn when the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Cuba officially revived the two countries’ sports partnership.

NOC-K president Paul Tergat and Cuban Ambassador to Kenya Juan Manuel Rodriguez Vazquez agreed that a memorandum of understanding will be crafted and signed within one week.

Kenya will benefit mainly in the technical aspects of boxing and athletics (sprints), baseball, basketball, cricket, wrestling and beach volleyball, areas where Cuba is strong.

The move is commendable considering that Cuba’s National Institute of Sports Medicine, National Coaches Programme and National Physical Education Institute are some of the world’s best.

Sport has gone scientific, hence the need for such partnerships if Kenya is to remain a sports powerhouse.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation recently struck a partnership with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) that saw the national women’s volleyball team train under six Brazilian coaches, headed by Luizomar de Moura, in Nairobi and Brazil.

The coaches also trained ‘Malkia Strikers’ in Nairobi in the run-up to last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games and in Sao Paulo ahead of the ongoing FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in The Netherlands and Poland.

In April, Athletics Kenya and France’s Miramas Athletics Club launched a partnership that saw 12 juniors in sprints and field events get specialised training for a month before the World Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Colombia in August.