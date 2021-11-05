Sports key to climate action

President Uhuru Kenyatta's move to implore sports federations and associations to compete in an environmentally friendly manner is laudable.

The Head of State made the commitment as world marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge asked the global community to hasten its pace to save the world, with Kenya adopting the Sports for Climate Action Framework (S4CA), which aims to gather sports organisations, teams, athletes and fans in a concerted effort to set the pace for climate action.

These moves, alongside the announcement that Kenya is determined to transition to clean energy fully by 2030, advance President Kenyatta's ambition of mitigating the effects of climate change by conserving, renewing and protecting the country’s resources.

Backed by millions of fans, Kenya is a renowned sporting powerhouse, with its various national teams – including rugby, volleyball and athletics – having made a mark by consistently performing well at international meets.

Thus, the use of sports to sensitise the public on the critical need to conserve the environment is timely.

Already, Athletics Kenya has joined other global players like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Fifa, BBC Sport, the Premier League, Formula E and Munster Rugby in the race to cool down the planet by leveraging on clean technologies.

Also, events like the Safari Rally, World U20 Athletics Championship, Kenya Open Golf and the Eldoret marathon have embraced these ideals by planting trees during competitions.

The government, athletes, administrators and supporters should fully embrace this noble initiative.