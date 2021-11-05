Sports key to climate action

By  Editorial

  • Kenya is a renowned sporting powerhouse, with its various national teams having made a mark globally.
  • The government, athletes, administrators and supporters should fully embrace this noble initiative.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's move to implore sports federations and associations to compete in an environmentally friendly manner is laudable.

