Sports centre timely

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the Nairobi City County Government this week entered into an agreement where the county will provide land for the development of a sports training centre.

The centre, the first of its kind in Kenya, will feature a multipurpose indoor gymnasium for sports and education. It will also comprise a running track, football field, restaurant, volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis courts and swimming pool. It will have hostels, a health centre, spectator stands and will be secured by a perimeter wall.

The gesture by Nairobi County comes at a time the government is battling to have the ongoing construction of several stadia across the country completed. Despite using over Sh5 billion to develop these stadia, construction work has been delayed for years, forcing Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to sack non-performing contractors.

NOC-K will partner with the International Olympic Committee through the OlympAfrica Foundation to construct the centre. One of the requirements for funding was that the centre be located in a populous area that will be easy to draw school children to sports and excite mass sports. NOC-K president Paul Tergat said the centre is part of their long-term approach to have their own facility for national teams and elite athletes preparing for the Olympics.

OlympAfrica Foundation is represented in over 40 Africa countries, but this is the first time it’s launching a major project in Kenya.

When complete, the centre will form a base where youngsters at primary school level will be exposed to international standard infrastructure and training at a very early age.