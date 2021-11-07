Sports can change the world

Recent events in politics and sports have brought out the good, the bad and the ugly of prominent sporting institutions and sportspeople. Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge stood up for climate change at COP26 while Ethiopian athletics legend Kenenisa Bekele urged Abiy Ahmed’s government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders to reach a ceasefire.

But in South Africa, Quinton de Kock’s failure to demonstrate a strong condemnation against racism at the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates earned the former South African cricket team captain a bad reputation.

In England, an ugly racism scandal at Yorkshire Cricket Club left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. At the weekend, the racism scandal intensified with protests outside the cricket grounds amid claims that staff have received death threats.

The applause for Bekele and Kipchoge and the condemnation of de Kock and Yorkshire Cricket Club is evidence that the conduct of sportspeople and institutions is always under great scrutiny. Since they have a reputation that transcends sports, they have a moral obligation to use their influence positively when advocating climate, political and social change.

Kenya is grappling with challenges in those three spheres and many more. As we approach a tense year of elections, the spotlight will be on our sportspeople and institutions to provide a neutralising effect. As witnessed in the case of de Kock and Yorkshire Cricket Club, the opinion of sportspeople and institutions on sensitive issues matters a lot.

Therefore, sportspeople and institutions should be brave to rise above biases held by members of their respective race, religion and ethnicity. By showing impartial support for causes that advance the human race, sportspeople and institutions create little room for dissenting voices to thrive.