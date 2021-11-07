Sports can change the world

Editorial

  • Sportspeople and institutions should be brave to rise above biases held by members of their respective race, religion and ethnicity.
  • As we approach a tense year of elections, the spotlight will be on our sportspeople and institutions to provide a neutralising effect.

Recent events in politics and sports have brought out the good, the bad and the ugly of prominent sporting institutions and sportspeople. Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge stood up for climate change at COP26 while Ethiopian athletics legend Kenenisa Bekele urged Abiy Ahmed’s government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders to reach a ceasefire.

