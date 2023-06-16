Sports budget cut wrong

The proposal to slash budgetary allocation to the Sports, Culture and Social Development Fund (Sports Fund) in the next financial year by the National Treasury spells doom for sports.

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on Thursday proposed an allocation of Sh12.5 billion to the Tourism, Sports, Culture and Recreation sector in the 2023/24 national budget.

The proposal by Prof Ndung’u comes when the underfunded Kenyan sports sector was yearning for better tidings considering that the country will be engaged in major sporting activities in the next one year.

A total of Sh 6. 4 billion will go to the Sports Fund, while Tourism and Tourism Promotion Fund will receive Sh4.1 and Sh2 billion respectively.

In the previous year, Prof Ndungu’s predecessor Ukur Yatani allocated Sh15.8 billion to the Sports Fund, which was a 5.4 per cent increase from the 2020/2021 financial year.

What is more disturbing is that the budget estimates don’t talk about any specific allocations to some of the country’s forthcoming sports projects.

The Ministry of Sports’ flagship Talanta Hela and Kenya’s bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Uganda and Tanzania will need proper funding.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is yet to announce its budgets for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and Africa Games scheduled for March 8 to 23 next year in Accra, Ghana, since it banks on the government.

The government’s support will also be needed to sustain Kenya’s Safari Rally status on the World Rally Championships series, Kenya Open Golf Championship on European Tour and Kip Keino Classic on World Athletics Continental Tour.