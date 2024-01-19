Sponsors need tax breaks

The move by the government to re-open discussions with corporates to offer them tax relief as incentive for sponsoring sports is welcome.

While hosting partners’ at a breakfast meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba disclosed that he would like private sector players to support the huge government’s investment in sports through private-public partnership funding.

This will go a long way in benefiting the country’s sportsmen and women now that the country is yearning to diversify in many sports with a view of increasing its medal tally in major championships like Olympic Games.

It’s Namwamba’s predecessor, Amina Mohammed, who came up with tax breaks and tax incentives for companies that supported sports back in 2021 but it has never come to fruition.

It’s through such partnerships that the country will be able to develop its sports talent base in football, rugby, basketball and hockey among others so that we can have a permanent spot in major global events like world cups and the Olympics.

Major corporations have invested in local sports. For instance Safaricom, East African Breweries Limited, KCB, ABSA, Mozzartbet and SportPesa are some key contributors.

We commend companies like EABL, KCB, Kabras Sugar, Nzoia Sugar, Bandari, Posta and Bidco, among others, for bankrolling in-house outfits in sports like football or rugby teams.

This has helped nurture sports talent in the country.