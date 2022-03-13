Sponsor tax deal good

Editorial

  • Decision is bound to aid the recovery of the sports sector, which has suffered the effects of Covid-19.
  • However, the tax rebate programme could be abused by greedy individuals to make quick money.

The government’s decision to give tax refunds on investment to individuals and companies sponsoring sports is welcome. The assurance by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is bound to encourage the private sector to participate in the development of sports.

