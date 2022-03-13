Sponsor tax deal good

The government’s decision to give tax refunds on investment to individuals and companies sponsoring sports is welcome. The assurance by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is bound to encourage the private sector to participate in the development of sports.

Investors have complained of an unfavourable taxation regime targeting things like donated sports equipment and imported material for construction of sporting facilities and infrastructure. That has driven away investors in the sports sector and well-wishers intending to support local clubs and charitable sporting events through equipment donations. Local firms have also lamented failure by the Kenya Revenue Authority to recognise their sponsorships as allowable expense.

Coming at a time when the government has allowed for resumption of virtually all sporting competitions, the decision is bound to aid the recovery of the sports sector, which has suffered the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the tax rebate programme could be abused by greedy individuals to make quick money. The government must ensure that only genuine investors in the sports sector benefit from it.

Last week, Ms Mohamed urged individuals and companies seeking to sponsor sporting events to ensure that sportsmen and women are the main beneficiaries of their allocations. That should be by way of increased prize purse for athletes.

To benefit from the programme, the CS said, the entities must first disclose the value of their sponsorships and seek clearance from the Ministry of Sports. That will ensure transparency and accountability from the benefactors and beneficiaries.