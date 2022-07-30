Splitting Kenya Power will boost efficiency

The impending end of Kenya Power Company’s monopoly is good news indeed.

The power distribution firm has for years been dogged by serious problems and bearing the brunt are the electricity consumers.

Though its key mandate is to plan for sufficient and efficient electricity distribution across the country, the firm is synonymous with frequent power outages that hugely inconvenience customers.

Consumer confidence in the parastatal has been seriously eroded by its shortcomings and corruption.

Kenya Power is often inundated with complaints about suspect metering, inflated bills, bribes and favouritism.

It is also well-known for disconnections, extortion by rogue staff and failure to live up to customers’ expectations.

However, the sorry state of the power utility is set to end, if a major government decision to split its business is endorsed.

The company will only distribute electricity to large commercial and industrial consumers as part of reforms proposed by the Ministry of Energy to cut costs and boost its efficiency.

Kenya Power charges businesses about Sh19 for a single unit of electricity, which is much higher than the actual price of generating it.

Distributing electricity

The ministry wants the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Rerec) to be distributing electricity to households.

This should free Kenya Power to serve industrialists, who account for more than half of its sales.

The millions of household customers take up only a third of the distributed power.

Hopefully, Rerec has learnt enough from its experience in the rural areas, where it has been implementing electrification projects and speeding up the uptake of green energy.

Many consumers who have suffered frustrations and humiliation will be hoping that Rerec will improve the reliability of the electricity supply.

Of course, the inefficiency is also due to the ageing distribution infrastructure that needs to be fixed.

Since splitting up of the power utility firm is in the interest of the consumers, the proposal is subject to public participation to develop agreeable work plans and timelines for its implementation.