Spending on cars wasteful

At a time when serious austerity measures and belt-tightening are required to shore up the country’s resources amid dire economic challenges, some of the decisions being made by the government are astounding.

Before the public uproar over the nomination of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) has died down, there is yet another plan that is raising eyebrows.

The government has allocated Sh802 million for the purchase of new cars for three top state offices, an expenditure that has sharply risen. The beneficiaries will be the offices of President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

While the top national leaders are entitled to the very best for their comfort and security, this decision raises the question as to whether it is only the lowly ordinary Kenyans who should sacrifice to enable the government to meet the people’s basic needs.

Kenyans have criticised the CAS appointments as meant to reward election losers and other political operatives. The CASs will earn a total of Sh460 million annually and, therefore, a tidy Sh2.3 billion in five years and also enjoy hefty perks.

Most bloated Executive

This is easily the most bloated Executive in the country’s history. It will gobble up to Sh13.2 billion in five years.

The biggest beneficiary from the allocation for the purchase of motor vehicles is DP Gachagua, whose office will receive Sh290 million. The total budget for all the state bodies in the current financial year has been increased to Sh2 billion, up from Sh810 million in the initial budget. It will rise further, as the 50 new CASs are also catered for.

It is a really surprising switch from President Ruto’s initial pledge to curb wasteful spending and contain the national debt. Then, he stressed the need to live within the country’s means and stop borrowing to finance recurrent expenditures.

Instead, recurrent expenses, including buying cars, have risen by Sh87 million to Sh1.27 trillion. The cars are a major cost element, with additional expenses in fuel and maintenance. So what has changed?