Speedily resolve varsity students’ funding crisis

The most emphatic proof that the new university funding model is not working is the revelation that 50,000 First-Year students are unable to fully pay their tuition fees.

As a result, they risk missing their examinations at the end of the semester despite having received some funding from the government.

Since it was introduced last year, the model has come under severe criticism for disadvantaging students from poor families. But when it was mooted, it was meant to assist, especially such students.

The new system categorises the students into various bands, indicating, who are needy or less needy. But some students from poor backgrounds have found themselves in bands where they do not really belong.

Indeed, the alarm bells had been sounded much earlier, when some students opted not to take up their admissions, as they were not sure if they would be able to get the bursaries or scholarships to continue after the first year. Another red flag was the reluctance by some students to apply for the more expensive courses despite having qualified for them.

In the old system through the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), students in the same courses were entitled to the same loans despite their economic status.

The National Assembly’s Education Committee has asked Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to direct the public universities to allow the students to sit examinations whether or not they have fully paid their tuition fees.

This crisis in the higher education section has prompted the government to appoint a team of experts to review and come up with a better funding model. President William Ruto has since appointed a 129-member committee to carry out the task.

Out of the 138,535 students placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, 124,364 have already reported to their institutions. However, only 75,000 have been able to fully pay their tuition fees.