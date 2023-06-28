Speed up verification to clear pending bills saga

The pending bills problem is a monstrous challenge for the 47 counties and the national government. But while some of the claims are genuine, others are fake or inflated, in collusion with wayward insiders.

But the delay in paying the genuine bills has caused needless distress and agony among suppliers. Some will have taken out huge loans to supply the goods and services. Central Bank data show bad loans in the banking sector, some definitely taken out by these suppliers, rose by 18.23 per cent in the 12 months to April to a record Sh570.6 billion from Sh482.6 billion.

The Cabinet’s approval of the establishment of a special committee to investigate the authenticity of pending bills amounting to Sh640.9 billion owed by the national and county governments is, therefore, a step in the right direction. Further, the government has promised to clear the verified bills.

The Pending Bills Verification Committee will look into the liabilities from 2005 to last year. The national government owes Sh481 billion and the counties Sh159.9 billion. About 80 per cent of national government’s pending bills are owned by cash-strapped State-owned enterprises.

The audit team is also expected to propose means to stop future pending bills. This is crucial to protect small enterprises, some of which have been auctioned for defaulting on loans.

However, the audit should be fast-tracked to resolve the problem and enable the suppliers to clear their loans. Giving the special team a whole year to submit its report is postponing a problem that has been pending for far too long. It is unfair to the suppliers, some of whom have already been bankrupted. This matter could easily have been expedited by having the team burn the midnight oil to unravel the saga.

For justice to be done, claimants who fail to satisfy the auditors about the genuineness of their invoices should be able to easily seek legal redress at the earliest opportunity. Those found to have filed fake claims, however, should be arraigned for attempting to defraud the taxpayer and, if found guilty, punished appropriately.