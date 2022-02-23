Speed up the hearing of hate speech cases

Chief Justice Martha Koome has directed the courts to fast-track the hearing of all pending hate speech cases and conclude them in the next four months. Some of the suspects are still free, nearly five years since they were charged with hate speech offences.

It is also grossly unjust for those wrongly accused to have the Sword of Damocles hanging over their heads for so long. This, no doubt, is the reason why the CJ wants all the cases arising from the 2017 General Election concluded by July 31.

It is a damning example of the wheels of justice dragging along as the accused go about their lives as if they were never charged with such a serious offence that could have undermined law and order. The notorious backlog of cases in the courts promotes impunity as the suspects get too much leeway and, most of the time, get off scot-free.

The timing of Ms Koome’s deadline is particularly significant. The next general election scheduled for August 9, which is just under six months away. If the cases can be determined before then and the culprits convicted and jailed or fined, that will send a terse warning to would-be offenders.

It is, however, encouraging to note that the Judiciary is setting up courts to deal specifically with such crimes in select hot spots. The special courts will be based in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru.

These have always been the epicentres of election violence fanned by, among other things, hate speech. It must be quite frustrating for the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to promptly flag the incidents but then have to watch the cases making no headway in the courts.

The Judiciary is also enhancing its capacity to handle election disputes expeditiously and fairly by mounting special training sessions for judges and magistrates. Some election petitions have in the past been concluded after those who won unfairly had completed their contested terms. What can be more unjust than that?