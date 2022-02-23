Speed up the hearing of hate speech cases

By  Editorial

  • Some suspects are still free, nearly five years since they were charged with hate speech offences.
  • It is a damning example of the wheels of justice dragging along as the accused go about their lives normally.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has directed the courts to fast-track the hearing of all pending hate speech cases and conclude them in the next four months. Some of the suspects are still free, nearly five years since they were charged with hate speech offences.

