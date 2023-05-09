Speed up talks to avert descent into mayhem

The rival camps on the national political scene know quite well that, unless they stop their intransigence and engage in genuine talks, no progress will be made in resolving a crisis that has dogged the country for a long time.

Some progress appeared to have been made when President William Ruto held out the olive branch to Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga. There is mutual mistrust and concessions seem to be made only to test the waters.

It is a pity that leaders who know one another so well, having worked together in previous formations seem unable to soften their hardline stances and co-operate for the national good.

The hardliners in President Ruto’s camp believe that with the security apparatus at their disposal, they can just crush the opposition. For their part, the Raila camp is convinced that street demonstrations are the only way to force the Ruto administration to the negotiating table.

Indeed, the recent confrontation between security agencies and protesters resulted in several deaths and wanton destruction of property and infrastructure. A country whose economy is in the doldrums cannot afford these deadly conflicts.

Mess economy

There has been relative peace since both parties agreed to bipartisan talks, with Kenyans going about their business. This is what the country needs. Demos will mess up the economy.

The use of excessive force against demonstrators is not the solution; it only inflicts immense pain on Kenyans, whose only ‘sin’ is exercising their constitutional right to picket against the government to express any grievances they may have.

The Azimio group has, once again given an ultimatum to the government to begin the bipartisan talks or else they will go back to the streets. With the benefit of hindsight, the demos are not only destructive but also pose a grave danger to the people.