Speed up probe to nail corrupt public officials

Although corruption is almost everywhere, in the public sector it diverts vital resources away from the provision of services and development into the pockets of a few greedy people. A new report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed that the fight against graft in Kenya has fallen short of expectations.

Last year, the government lost Sh226.7 million in corrupt dealings in 20 public institutions. Only a miserly Sh1.7 million of that was recovered, underlining the huge challenge in combating the vice. Graft is entrenched in businesses, courts, civil society and even the media, spanning nearly all the sectors from health to education, infrastructure and sports.

Tenders are advertised but it is a smokescreen as bribery determines the award. The government lost the colossal amount, yet the number of establishments with reported cases of graft dropped from 47 in the 2019/20 Financial Year to 20 in 2020/21. The number of cases also declined from 427 to 188.

However, the number of cases in court rose from 132 in FY 2019/20 to 146 in 2020/21. While it is encouraging that the number of convicted corrupt officials rose from eight in 2019/20 to 12 in 2020/21, there is still a lot to be done. Some culprits bribe their way out of courts. Others are helped by the notorious backlog of cases, which takes even five years, with evidence being tampered with as witnesses die or relocate.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has, since last August, recommended the prosecution of 20 officials, including a principal secretary, for alleged abuse of office, fraud, theft of public funds and bribery. That is laudable but for the slow pace of prosecutions.