Speed up probe to nail corrupt public officials

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Although corruption is almost everywhere, in the public sector it diverts vital resources away from the provision of services and development into the pockets of a few greedy people. A new report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed that the fight against graft in Kenya has fallen short of expectations.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.