Speed up probe into mutilated bodies in city

President William Ruto has called for a speedy investigation into the shocking discovery of mutilated bodies at a quarry in Nairobi’s Eastlands. The President has told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to get to the bottom of the macabre findings. While his assurance that those behind the mysterious killings will be held to account is welcome, this is an indication of a broken security system.

It has come as a big shock to the nation, as the security agencies have been caught unawares. Indeed, this makes a mockery of the security intelligence system, as whoever killed these people had the temerity to dispose of the bodies near a police station.

In terms of the magnitude of the horror, it is not comparable to the hundreds of bodies found in shallow graves in Shakahola in Kilifi County last year in connection with a religious cult.

However, any death in unexplained circumstances is one too many. It says a lot about security surveillance and law enforcement when bodies just pop up in the capital, with the police having been in the dark all alone. What became of the famed intelligence that was among the best in the region and on the continent?

This raises a number of questions. Who are these victims, who killed them and why? Who are the killers and how many other bodies are just waiting to be uncovered? It is quite chilling and an indictment of the policing system.

Coming just after the resignation of Mr Japhet Koome as the Inspector-General of Police, what does it say about his leadership of this service? Police, who have in the past two weeks used brute force against peaceful demonstrators, appear to have totally failed to carry out their real mandate, which is to protect lives and property.

The officers fire live bullets at innocent people, and engage in other extrajudicial killings. They have also been accused of abducting and torturing people. The police must wake up and do their job well.