Speed up negotiations on pay rise for teachers

The negotiations to review teachers’ salaries are welcome. We are in difficult economic times but these professionals who sacrifice a lot to do the wonderful job of imparting knowledge to young people for them to cope with future challenges certainly deserve better.

Teachers’ unions are expected to table proposals to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for their 2021-2025 collective bargaining agreement. The TSC is meeting both the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) for the talks barely a week after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) announced a 7-10 per cent pay rise for civil servants.

Kuppet is demanding a 70 per cent pay rise and that the TSC address career stagnation and other concerns. Knut wants reasonable pay, especially for the lowest cadre, citing the high cost of living and skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.

Union officials have rejected the SRC increment, demanding more compensation over high taxation and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The scourge ravaged the country for just over two years, leaving devastation in its wake. The teachers argue that the Finance Act, 2023 has pushed the cost of living through the roof, hence the need for salaries to be reviewed to cushion them from its effects. The massive new taxes include the doubling of the Value Added Tax to 16 per cent, the new housing levy and higher NHIF deductions.

The teachers and their employer on the government’s behalf, the TSC, should go to the negotiation table with an open mind, considering the sorry state of the economy and best practice in salary reviews. It is good for teachers to know what to expect and make their financial plans without undue delay.