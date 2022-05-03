Speed up land system

On April 27 last year, President Kenyatta launched the National Land Information Management System (NLIMS), a digital platform on which the country’s hopes of ridding the lands sector of grabbers and cartels are staked.

The system, nicknamed Ardhisasa, is meant to be a foolproof centre where all land transactions are done, hopefully cutting off brokers and rent-seekers who have, over the years, turned Ardhi House, the Lands ministry headquarters, into a den of corruption.

The implementation of the noble plan to move land transactions to a secure site has, however, been painfully slow.

For instance, while all the transactions relating to land in Nairobi are supposed to have moved online by now, ministry figures show that less than 10 per cent of data relating to more than 40,000 properties has actually been cleaned in readiness for digital migration.

The ministry admits a lot more could have been done to sensitise the public on the importance of registering and having their details uploaded onto the platform.

This is critical, as landowners with no accounts on Ardhisasa cannot be allowed transact any business around their legally owned parcels.

The ministry further blames the sluggish implementation of the decidedly noble plan on resistance by corrupt elements within the sector.

Data shows that from April 2021 to last month, more than 510,945 Kenyans had visited the platform, but only 46,746 users registered.