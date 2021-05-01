Speed up killings probe

The most shocking news in the past few days has been the disappearance of four men from Kitengela in Kajiado County. The men are said to have gained notoriety for their flashy lifestyles and suspected criminal activities.

Some of them are reported to have either had cases pending in court or were suspected of committing crimes, including armed robberies. They may, therefore, have been on the police radar.

The discovery of their bodies in different places, some as far away as Murang’a County, has fuelled speculation on who was behind their disappearance and death. From the bodies, it is clear the deaths were violent. This has sparked speculation that either an elite police squad might have eliminated the suspected criminals or these were the consequences of a deal gone bad.

These macabre deaths echo the notorious extrajudicial killings of the past.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has had to come out and give a firm assurance that the killings are already being investigated. To that end, IG Mutyambai has picked a special team of detectives to look into the men’s mysterious disappearance and subsequent killings. The police boss wants the investigation concluded within a month and the report given to him.

This is all very good, but given the rumours surrounding these particular killings, the investigation must be speeded up and the outcome revealed. Security agencies do a good job in investigating crime and apprehending suspects so that they can be subjected to due process.