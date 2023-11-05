Speed up Helb allocations

The long wait for university students’ financing is over and that should ease the simmering tension in the institutions. The students have been waiting for financial support since applications to the new Higher Education Funding Model closed two months ago.

The shift from the old system, in which all the students automatically qualified for bursaries, has been quite challenging.

But the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has finally processed the allocations for First Year students, sealing the transition. The students will start receiving their money from tomorrow.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu confirmed on Friday that the funds for freshmen in the universities and also technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges had been released.

Early last month, continuing students got their allocations. The recipients were more than 175,000 undergraduate and 70,000 TVET students.

The new model, which President William Ruto unveiled in May, is the Kenya Kwanza government’s clearest response yet to the crisis of financing higher education. This explains the categorisation of applicants as vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy.

But it has emerged that the students will be required to pay some tuition fee, complicating matters. Critics accuse the government of shifting the burden of higher education to parents and learners through expensive loans.

The right to education is constitutionally guaranteed and is the source of the quality manpower the country needs for socioeconomic development and national prosperity.

Due to the high cost, about Sh300,000 per year, many students are opting for low-cost courses, shattering their dreams of professional qualifications. Those who qualified for top courses such as engineering have been forced to go for general ones.