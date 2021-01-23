Speed up graft cases

It is quite disappointing that three months since the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) concluded its investigations into the Sh3.2 billion scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), the suspects are yet to be charged.

After the EACC quickly presented the findings to Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, and considering the enormity of the issue and Kemsa’s vital role in the procurement of Covid-19 supplies, one would have expected the cases to be hastened.

After an exciting start to his tenure, DPP Haji appears to have slowed down. The Kemsa scam has been keenly followed, with the public expecting that due process will be strictly followed to punish the culprits behind the wanton theft of public resources.

There are many other graft cases that started with dramatic arrests, giving the impression that finally, the days of those who dip their fingers in the public till are numbered. However, the sluggish handling of these cases still enables some crooks to exploit loopholes in the justice system and get away.

War on corruption

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that Sh2 billion is stolen from the government daily. That is a colossal sum of money that could have gone into funding programmes and projects to benefit the citizens. It is a shame that taxes paid by hardworking Kenyans are so blatantly stolen by a few greedy people.

The war on corruption has been blowing hot and cold in the corridors of justice. After the swift arrests of high-profile suspects, the corruption cases drag on in the courts for far too long.

There is need for a thorough, relentless, meticulous and speedy investigation of graft and prosecution of cases to secure convictions.

Jailing the corruption mandarins will send the message to all loud and clear that it is an evil that will never be tolerated, as it takes away resources from deserving causes into the pockets of a few greedy people.