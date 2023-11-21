Speed up chopper crash probes, make skies safe

Three helicopter crashes in separate places in the north in under 24 hours is a major cause for alarm. The incidents, which resulted in one death and several injuries, raise the question as to whether the country’s skies are safe for light aircraft, naturally triggering an urgent government investigation. Sadly, the blade of a helicopter that had delivered KCSE examination materials chopped off a teacher’s head in Garissa, killing him on the spot.

The first crash occurred at an airstrip in Wajir at midday on Monday. On board were two pilots and a local MP. A KDF aircraft distributing relief food to Wajir residents also crashed immediately after taking off. This was the third military aircraft to crash this year.

This is worrying as the rains continue, washing away roads in many remote areas, making access almost impassable. Helicopters and other light aircraft come in handy in relief emergency operations to supply drugs, food and other basic necessities to regions that have been cut off by the raging floods.

Naturally, such crashes raise questions over air safety but also whether the aircraft were mechanically sound and the pilots competent enough to fly them. Indeed, investigations have already started involving the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) and the National Police Service (NPS).

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) says they will be seeking to establish what could be happening with helicopters in this vast remote region. The worst recent crash occurred on September 19 in Boni Forest, Lamu, in which eight people perished.

These light aircraft are a generally safe, convenient and fast means of transportation that local leaders, including lawmakers, use to visit their homes and the places they represent to consult with voters on development and other matters. Many will be keen to know the causes of the crashes and to get an assurance from the aviation authorities about the safety of this mode of transportation.