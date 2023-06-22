Specific law to protect whistleblowers needed

There are some brave Kenyans who, in pursuit of the protection of public resources, are ready to stand up and be counted as they resist the schemes of looters but don’t lest they endanger their lives.

It is, of course, because those whose devious intentions and plans they expose will not take it lying down and can resort to violence.

The latest case is the man who exposed the hospitals that have reportedly been swindling elderly patients out of money through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), and who says he received death threats from some anonymous people three days after his exposé was aired on NTV.

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003 provides a framework for the protection of “assistants, informers, witnesses and investigators”. However, it does not define who an “informer” is, thereby making it rather difficult to determine whether this actually refers to whistleblowers. The lack of a comprehensive law on the protection of whistleblowers at the national level can only hamper the war on corruption.

Victimisation of whistleblowers promotes a culture of silence that undermines this vital civic duty. There have been a number of whistleblowers but the late Central Bank of Kenya clerk David Munyakei remains the poster boy of this crucial campaign to protect public resources.

He blew the whistle on the Goldenberg scandal through the fictitious export of gold and diamonds that cost the country billions of shillings. He not only lost his job but later died a poor and dejected man.

Another famous whistleblower is former Ethics and Governance Permanent Secretary John Githongo, who quit the job after accusing several powerful people of grand corruption. There is, clearly, a need for not just critical legislation but also some strident measures to protect whistleblowers if the government is really committed to eradicating corruption.