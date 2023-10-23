Spare Kenyans the pain of road levy amid dear fuel

There seems to be no let-up in the avalanche of measures that are making the lives of the majority of Kenyans not just miserable, but also quite unbearable. The harshest are the high fuel prices since the doubling of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 16 per cent.

Kenyans are being squeezed hard as the government genuinely seeks to raise revenue to meet its financial obligations. Saddled with a heavy national debt, President William Ruto’s administration has asked the people to make sacrifices.

Now, motorists must get ready for more pain at the fuel pump. Soon, the suffering will be intensified if a proposal to increase the road maintenance levy is approved. The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) wants to increase the tax by Sh5 to cater for inflation in the cost of road construction materials.

Higher fuel prices

The Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF), collected at the fuel pump, is at Sh18 per litre of petrol and diesel, which will soon shoot to Sh23. The KRB argues that while the price of petrol has been steadily rising since 2020, the levy has remained stagnant despite the growing demand for better roads.

No doubt, the country needs good roads to ease the transportation of people and goods. But it is reeling under serious economic challenges with skyrocketing prices of basic commodities and the cost of services. How people struggling to give their families even one meal per day will cope with higher fuel prices is a mystery. At this rate, the country is staring at a shutdown — which cannot, and must never, happen.

Kenya Institute for Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) sees increasing food production, provision of affordable and reliable public transport for workers, housing and universal health coverage as the long-term cushion for low-income earners.