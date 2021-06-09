Spare Kenyans tax pain in quest for more funds

By  Editorial

  • This is the second Budget in the Covid-19 era and it is fraught with challenges.
  • A worrying trend has been increased borrowing to meet recurrent expenditure.

It is yet another Budget today and citizens are anxious about new proposals to drive the economy in the next financial year. This is the second Budget in the Covid-19 era and it is fraught with challenges. Since Covid-19 struck more than a year ago, the world has gone through economic depression arising from controls put in place to contain the coronavirus.

