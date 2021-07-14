South Africa riots warning to others

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

South Africa’s image as a stable and most developed country on the continent has been shattered by the ongoing looting and lawlessness in protests against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. Sadly, more than 70 people have been killed in the riots that started on Friday, just a day after Zuma began serving a 15-month jail term for being contemptuous of the country’s highest court.

