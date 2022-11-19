Sort out teacher shortage other woes

As schools get set for the national exams, which run from tomorrow to December 23, it is commendable that the education authorities are thinking ahead.

In January, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will recruit 30,000 teachers to ease the staffing gaps in public schools, partly fulfilling the Ruto administration’s pre-election pledge.

This is, of course, far short of the 116,000 teachers promised by President William Ruto, as the bulk of the recruitment has been put on hold until the economic situation improves. Indeed, these are difficult times, and so the gesture is welcome.

In some regions, especially in the north, the problem has been worsened by an exodus, as terrorists threatened non-indigenous teachers.

This security challenge and other problems should be tackled for the benefit of the young local learners. After all, in the end, they sit the same national exams with their counterparts in the more stable regions.

When the next recruitment is carried out, the TSC should ensure a more balanced distribution of teachers.

President Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance need a workable strategy to solve the perennial problem of shortage of teachers.

The new administration should also quickly resolve the controversy over the location of junior high school, into which the Grade Six exam candidates in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) will transition in January.

The government has built many classrooms, but there will be a huge shortage. Some people have proposed that the junior secondary should remain in primary schools, as the children are too young to go to the secondary section. We hope that a judicious decision will be arrived at.

The Ruto administration has also appointed a task force to review the CBC, tertiary colleges and university education systems. It should speed up the job so that there is no uncertainty.