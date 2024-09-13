Sort out Stars problems

The national football team, Harambee Stars, might have secured their first win in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group “J” qualifiers, beating Namibia 2-1 to top the group on Tuesday, but the prevailing environment in the team doesn’t provide a good recipe.

This is the time the government, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and stakeholders should accord Harambee Stars the resources and support they require so as to fully focus on the job at hand.

The unending complaints from Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat concerning the environment the national team is subjected to doesn’t augur well to his team.

Harambee Stars top the group with four points drawn from the Namibia victory at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa and the goalless draw against Zimbabwe on September 6 at Mandela Stadium, Kampala.

It can be noted that Harambee Stars have been forced to play their home matches away due to lack of certified arenas that can host such matches in the country.

The lamentation by Firat that he has not been paid his salary for nine months and that his charges aren’t getting enough support must be addressed immediately.

It's not the first time Firat, who is believed to earn more than Sh1 million monthly, has complained, having raised a similar issue in March last year after going for 10 months without pay.

The remaining home and away matches against Cameroon and away duels against Namibia and Zimbabwe are crucial for Harambee Stars survival. Top two teams in the group will qualify for the finals in Morocco.

Kenya participated last in the diadem in 2019 in Egypt but failed to qualify for the 2021 event in Cameroon as the country got locked out of the 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire following the suspension by Fifa.

Only a serene environment that entails good remuneration, facilities and player welfare can conjure good results.