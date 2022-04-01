Sort out mess in Kenyan football

The world football governing body, Fifa, Congress on Thursday ratified Kenya’s indefinite suspension from all international football activities.

Other countries that were also suspended indefinitely during the 72nd Congress in Qatar were Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

Fifa had on February 24 suspended Football Kenya Federation (FKF) indefinitely over government interference.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who disbanded FKF and closed the federation’s Kasarani-based secretariat in November last year, has remained adamant.

Amina installed a caretaker committee led by retired Justice Aaron Ringera to run football activities.

The suspension has come with far reaching repercussions and sanctions. No Kenyan team will be allowed to compete in any international competition and no Kenyan-based footballers are allowed to complete professional transfers.

Similarly, Kenyan referees are barred from officiating outside the country.

Harambee Starlets were hit hard last month when they failed to honour their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Uganda.

It is a high time the government came up with a lasting solution to the impasse and engaged Fifa.

While we are cognisant of the corrupt activities some top FKF officials were involved in, we cannot continue to operate in a false bubble. It is quite clear that Cabinet Secretary has not initiated any meaningful discussion with Fifa or CAF despite promises of being in communication.