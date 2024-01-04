Sort out delays in paying public sector pensions

After working so hard for years during their prime, the least retirees expect is a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy their twilight years. They will have sacrificed a lot during their working days and it is only fair that they unwind with their loved ones as they happily reminisce on their achievements and reflect on what they could have done a little better.

Being no longer on the payroll, many retirees find life hard, having less money to spend, especially if they did not make any reasonable investments. Public sector retirees, particularly, should not suffer in old age with their dues held back by the bureaucracy they served so diligently for most of their lives.

It is to secure these workers against the vagaries of old age that retirement schemes come in handy. They may be a far cry from the monthly salary and allowances but, if well managed and invested, pensions should make life more comfortable.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has blamed inefficiency in the National Treasury’s Pensions Department for the delays in the processing and payment of retirees’ dues. In an audit report on the administration of the public service pensions scheme that is before Parliament, she raises a number of issues. One is why the department cannot address the late submission, incomplete and erroneous claims by the government agencies, to blame for the delays in processing pensions.

This is supposed to take 21 days, shows the citizens service delivery charter. However, the report reveals that some claims take years to process and pay terminal dues, leaving pensioners and their families unable to cater for their daily financial needs. It is a harrowing experience for these people, who find themselves helpless and hapless despite having worked hard in their stations, contributing to national development.