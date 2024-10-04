Sorry state of city grounds

The continued silence and the neglect of sporting facilities by the Nairobi County government is disturbing as the region continues to lose public land that is meant for social development to private developers.

The announcement by the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja that he has taken over the management of the National Super League (NSL) side, Nairobi United Football Club, through his Sakaja Foundation, is one of the misplaced priorities by the governor.

Social halls and stadia that produced some of the country’s top sportsmen ranging from boxers to footballers are reeling in neglect despite promises of rehabilitation and construction by Sakaja and his predecessors.

While we are not against Sakaja running to the rescue of Nairobi United Football Club, there is nothing tangible the Nairobi County government has done to uplift the standards of sports and especially facilities in the county.

Modern sports facilities

The 15,000-seater Joe Kadenge Stadium, formerly Nairobi City Stadium, and Woodley Stadium that used to host high profile football matches are in worse condition than when they were built in the 1960s.

Kariobangi Social Hall, Muthurwa Community Hall that is the home for the iconic Dallas Boxing Club and Pumwani Social Hall christened Pal Pal Gymnasium, Kaloleni Social Hall, Jericho Social Hall and Maringo Social Hall are a sore eyesight.

In August 2023, Sakaja initiated a groundbreaking exercise for the rehabilitation of Woodley Stadium and Joe Kadenge Stadium with the Nairobi County Government approving an additional Sh238.9 million in the 2023-2024 Supplementary Budget to supplement the initial Sh390 million for the process.