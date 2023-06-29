Somebody pull Kenyans out of economic crisis

Kenyans are going through hard times and it’s going to get worse as the full impact of the new Budget measures is felt in practically every sector.

The cost of living is already high with prices hitting the roof. President William Ruto, as he assented to the controversial Finance Bill 2023, said the high taxes and other austerity measures are inevitable for the country to get out of the current mess.

In a clear case of when it rains, it pours, there are quite depressing reports of record bank loan defaults. Indeed, many had hoped that a change of government last year would ease the people’s woes but the opposite is happening. Non-performing loans have increased by Sh88 billion in one year to a record Sh570.6 billion. This is a manifestation of the sheer financial distress among businesses. Trade, manufacturing, real estate and personal and household sectors are the worst hit.

High inflation, driven by increased food, fuel, electricity and cooking gas prices and a raft of new taxes, have diminished consumption, hurting many firms’ revenues. Inflation is expected to remain high due to the recent increase in electricity prices and removal of fuel and food subsidies.

The World Bank has weighed in by warning that pending bills amounting to Sh640.9 billion owed by the national and county governments are pushing businesses to default on loans.

The government must strategise to ease the cost of living. From July 1, it will be collecting massive amounts of tax and other revenues outlined in the Budget. It should slow down on domestic borrowing through Treasury bills and bonds to free the money in banks to be lent to the private sector, particularly traders, manufacturers and farmers.

The national and county governments should prioritise clearing of pending bills to revive businesses. Besides completing key infrastructure projects, they should facilitate trade, industry and agriculture to generate income and create jobs.