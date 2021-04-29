Solve toxic ARVs mess

Before the ink has dried on the standoff over the taxation of a donation of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, another problem has arisen that also poses a grave danger to patients. This is the revelation that the government has released for use drugs that were banned a year ago due to their adverse effects.

On the drugs donation by an American donor agency that has been held at Mombasa Port since late last year, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is upbeat about a quick resolution.

The US agency, is uncomfortable with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) handling the consignment. It wants the company that imported the ARVs to distribute them.

HIV/Aids crisis

This row is the least of the concerns to the people to whom access to the medicines is a matter of life and death. CS Kagwe and his team must wield the whip to prevent the erosion of the gains made in the fight against HIV/Aids. It is, therefore, encouraging to hear that the Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the individuals at Kemsa, suspected to have released the toxic ARVs.

This inquiry must be hastened and the suspect drugs seized before they land in the hands of unsuspecting patients, who been alarmed by a recent shortage of the vital medicines. Most patients say they have been getting only a week’s supply unlike in the past, when they received enough for six months.

There is clearly a problem in the management of the HIV/Aids crisis. However, CS Mutahi’s assurance that there are enough drugs in Kemsa’s warehouse awaiting distribution is timely. What is surprising, though, is that drugs said to have been destroyed are still in warehouses.