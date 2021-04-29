Solve toxic ARVs mess

  • Inquiry must be hastened and the suspect drugs seized before they land in the hands of unsuspecting patients.
  • It would appear that Kemsa is at the centre of the problems with the procurement and distribution of drugs. 

Before the ink has dried on the standoff over the taxation of a donation of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, another problem has arisen that also poses a grave danger to patients. This is the revelation that the government has released for use drugs that were banned a year ago due to their adverse effects.

