Solve SHA crisis to ease healthcare access

There is nothing so far to justify the decision to phase out the National Health Insurance (NHIF) and replace it with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). The latter, which has been rolled out since October 1, had been touted as a game changer in public health delivery. However, there is glaring utter confusion and disorganisation.

Serious questions are being asked about the real intentions of the changeover. Granted, there were shortcomings and mismanagement in the NHIF, but its members have all along been able to access medicare.

The bungled roll-out has left patients suffering as even NHIF cardholders are forced to pay cash. Those needing urgent delicate medical attention such as dialysis have been stuck as their relatives frantically run around to find other means to pay for the service.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has urged Kenyans to embrace the change and register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), which runs the SHIF, and, therefore, be able to access medical services.

Terrible mess

Currently, however, the SHA is a terrible mess with an expensive healthcare system that is not working. Some hospitals have been forced to switch back to the NHIF system, while others are struggling with manual processes to cater for patients. The last thing a health scheme should do is to endanger the lives of those it is meant to cater for.

The crisis triggered by the introduction of the SHA is worsening. The Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System (IHTS) procured for a whopping Sh104.8 billion through a consortium led by Safaricom is not delivering as expected.

It is a shame that even the ICT experts at the Digital Health Agency, which is tasked with implementing the new system, say they are still learning it themselves. So, why the rush to start the system before ensuring that it was ready to deliver?